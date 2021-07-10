Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after buying an additional 26,991 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of RH by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

Shares of RH opened at $706.30 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $254.10 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $659.69.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

