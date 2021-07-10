Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,472,000 after buying an additional 203,382 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $22.73 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,714,258 shares of company stock worth $971,786,614. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

