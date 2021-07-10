Profund Advisors LLC Has $876,000 Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 135,567 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 355,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 83,869 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

