Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 70.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,838 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Caxton Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 109,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 8,047.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 41,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,832,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

