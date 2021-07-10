Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,591,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,426,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,172,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $524.05 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.44.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

