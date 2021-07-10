MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,641 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $18,785,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 20.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,487 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 210,315 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $11,128,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 741,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,417,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.95. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

