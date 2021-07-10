Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth $172,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

