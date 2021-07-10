Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $527,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $129.52 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $83.88 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 380.95, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

