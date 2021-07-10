Analysts Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.12). Yelp reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on YELP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.16.

Shares of YELP opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.32 and a beta of 1.86. Yelp has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.50.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $88,024.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,380,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 346.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 431,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 408,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

