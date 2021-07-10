Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $353.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.20.
GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GNRC opened at $436.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $440.00.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.
Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.