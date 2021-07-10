Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $353.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.20.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC opened at $436.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $440.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.