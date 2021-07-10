Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

FIXX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.40. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

