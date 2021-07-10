Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.68.
Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.61.
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
