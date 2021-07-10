Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

