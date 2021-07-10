Brokerages Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) PT at $82.71

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after purchasing an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,638,000 after purchasing an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.61 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

