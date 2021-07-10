Brokerages Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.25. PVH reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. OTR Global initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

PVH stock opened at $108.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 130.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 184.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 546.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

