Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $224.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.90 and a 1 year high of $234.02. The firm has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.