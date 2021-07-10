UniMex Network (UMX) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $62,983.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00116683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00161771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,798.04 or 1.00224703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00933979 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,061,530 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

