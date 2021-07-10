Jobchain (JOB) Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $223,877.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.70 or 0.00876869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,258,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

