Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,188 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $906.38.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $901.31 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $902.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $868.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

