Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

