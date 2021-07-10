UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.