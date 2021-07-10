Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $112,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,253 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $625,000.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.12 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.