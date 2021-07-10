Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,325 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $160,620,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $44,322,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,728 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $28,531,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,556,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,395 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of GPK opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.