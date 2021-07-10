Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $423,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,087.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $120,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

