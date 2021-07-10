Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $320,000 in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $18.37 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

