Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 520 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Seagen were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 1,074.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.18.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

