Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $162.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.15. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

