Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $274,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $317.87 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.50 and a twelve month high of $321.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.80. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,876 shares of company stock valued at $92,632,240 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.