Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,808 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $43.27 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

