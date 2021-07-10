Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 1,562 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL opened at $194.12 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.56 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.