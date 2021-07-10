Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 1,263 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $195.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.16. The stock has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $134.82 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.