The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $68.36 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

