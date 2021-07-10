Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 14.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,507,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.77.

TWLO stock opened at $392.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.32 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total transaction of $463,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,261 shares of company stock valued at $48,704,001. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

