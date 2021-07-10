MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 24,323 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 243.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $148.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.20. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $89.52 and a twelve month high of $191.13.

