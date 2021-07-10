MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $104.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

