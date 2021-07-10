MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,254,000 after buying an additional 30,675 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,606,000. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 630.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 203,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 175,961 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $30.96 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

