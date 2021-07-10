MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,498 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,016,000 after buying an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,358.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 577,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 564,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after purchasing an additional 505,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 459,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 814,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 442,759 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.16. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

