Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

NASDAQ:INFR opened at $31.04 on Friday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.70.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.