VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFA opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $72.22.
