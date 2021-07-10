VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:VTRN)

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTRN opened at $32.33 on Friday. VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.68.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.