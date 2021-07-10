Zacks: Brokerages Expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. Frank’s International posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 101.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 63,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FI opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37. Frank’s International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $648.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.