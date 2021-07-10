Ink 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $261.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Ink has a total market cap of $480,059.98 and approximately $261.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00117307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00161904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,864.96 or 1.00120878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00947119 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.