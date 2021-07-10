Lossless Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $327,493.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00117307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00161904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,864.96 or 1.00120878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00947119 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

