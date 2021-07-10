Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $232,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

