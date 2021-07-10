Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $248,000 in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NX opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $815.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.68. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

