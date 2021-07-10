Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 447.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,322,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 168,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 63,626 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

