Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after acquiring an additional 200,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 357,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 22,338 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 431.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

In related news, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

