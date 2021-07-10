Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Digi International were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Digi International Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $681.28 million, a PE ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DGII has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Digi International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

