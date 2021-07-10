Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 61,051 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,937,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $200.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $144.97 and a 12-month high of $200.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

