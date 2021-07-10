Stephens Inc. AR Sells 462 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.59 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.32. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

