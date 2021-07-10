Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 726 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

FCF opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

